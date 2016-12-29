Pot hole problems set to continue

A Sudbury resident is growing increasingly frustrated with the state of a road surface in the town.

Guy Holliday, who lives in Acton Lane, Sudbury, has been left exasperated by the state of East Street, with a number of pot holes causing traffic hold ups and causing concern for the safety of drivers and in particular cyclists.

The 39-year-old managing director of a publishing consultancy company first contacted the county council in the summer over the state of the road, which he says had already been in poor condition for well over a year.

Currently it has 15 complaints logged by residents on the council’s website - only one was made by Mr Holliday.

“It is a danger to the public especially when large vehicles are coming in either direction as they cannot pass each other,” said Mr Holliday. “I find it ridiculous that they cannot do something about this.

“That whole road from the lights to the Horse and Groom pub is in major need of repair. It’s a very busy road but they just won’t do anything about it.”

The county council says circumstances outside its control is why the long-awaited works have yet to take place.

James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways said: “A number of reasons have resulted in a delay of the resurfacing of East Street, one of which is scaffolding along the street, which would obstruct the works.

“We are aware of the condition of the road in East Street, but other schemes are planned for the next year which we wish to complete before we resurface the road.”

In November the Mr Holliday was told by a county council officer: “I inspect this road monthly, the last inspection being last week in which I ordered one pothole that met the intervention criteria to be repaired.

“I will continue to inspect this road and order any repairs for defects that meet our intervention criteria.”

Mr Holliday said it was now time a solution was brought forward for the scaffolding, while he believes many of the holes could be repaired in the meantime.