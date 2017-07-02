Views sought on Long Melford neighbourhood plan

The views of Long Melford residents regarding the village’s neighbourhood plan are being sought, following several open day events earlier this year.

The Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group will launch an electronic survey in the next few weeks, and aims to issue written questionnaires around the village at a later date.

“The group is analysing all the comments made at the open day. We are also working on setting up a website. We need as many people as possible to give their views,” the steering group said.

The group is also seeking volunteers to help man its stall at the Long Melford Street Fair on July 9. To volunteer, email Chris Watts at cwatts@theydon.co.uk.