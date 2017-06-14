Neighbour’s concern over work on homes

The development of 110 homes has come under fire from a Great Cornard resident after she claimed work had caused damage to her home.

Ann Harrington lives in Phillips Field Road, next to the development of the former Guildford Europe factory site.

Damage in Mrs Harrington's house.

While quite happy to see the redevelopment taking place, she is seeking compensation after cracks appeared in her walls during the early stages of construction.

The 72-year-old widow said that when workmen were drilling in the early part of this year, it shook her house and left large cracks along her walls and a hole near her skylight. Tiles from her fireplace also came off the wall.

The former auxiliary nurse, who lives alone, said she was promised that repair work would be carried out, but has still not received any written confirmation. She is concerned she will be forced to fork out for the work herself.

“When they started building, I knew there was going to be some disruption and I appreciate that,” she said. “I’ve got no problem with the workers, they have looked after me very well.”

“It’s just the company. I just want them to take responsibility for what they have done. I need my home put right.

“I’m 72, I don’t want to start climbing about decorating.”

Mrs Harrington also has concerns about the proximity of the new homes to her property, saying that, once complete, she will have no privacy as the houses overlook her garden.

She believes the homes have been built on a public right of way, according to her deeds.

She has plans to build properties on her land and would need to use the right of way to gain access to Phillips Field Road, but new properties have been built on part of the disputed land.

A spokesman for Keepmoat Homes said: “Our office has not been contacted by the resident – or a representative of the resident – with regards to these matters.

“We have also not been advised by the local authority that we are in breach of any regulations. We take all concerns very seriously and strongly recommend the resident gets in touch to allow us to investigate any claims.”