Delight as pair join Great Cornard Parish Council

A pair of Great Cornard residents have expressed their delight at joining their local parish council, after winning Thursday’s by-election.

Colin Wright and Marjorie Bark, both members of the Liberal Democrats, were elected to fill the two vacant seats left by the outgoing Mick Cornish and Neil McMaster.

Marjorie Bark

Mr Wright, who previously served on the council for two years prior to 2015, said he had more time on his hands after his retirement, and he looked forward to engaging with the community in his role.

“What I would like to do is have people be more aware of the council and what it does,” he said.

“So often, I think people don’t know who’s on the council. Perhaps it’s part of the responsibility of the council to make itself known.”

He added that the planned housing development east of Carsons Drive was the biggest issue facing Great Cornard, and stated the parish council would need to play a key role.

Mrs Bark, a first-time member of the council, said she was very grateful to those who voted for her, and that it was “a great opportunity”.

“I have lived her for just over 11 years. It’s been a such a lovely place to live,” she said.

“Personally, I am an environmental person, so my interest is the environment and open spaces. I want people to be able to enjoy them without traffic or pollution and to enjoy nature.”

Mrs Bark, whose background is in environmental auditing, added she felt her past work with developers would help her share different perspectives regarding future developments in the village.