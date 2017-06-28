Police warning after series of Suffolk caravan thefts

Suffolk Police are issuing security advice to caravan owners following a number of caravan thefts in the county.

They say a Hobby Excellent caravan was stolen between Sunday May 28 and Wednesday June 5 from a storage area in Icklingham Road, West Stow.

Then overnight on June 6/7 three caravans were stolen from a storage area in a caravan park in Hinton.

The caravans were all a storage areas rather than on pitches on site.

Police are looking into the possibility that the offences are linked, and are offering security advice to caravan owners across the county to prevent theft.

They urge owners to:

+Ensure your caravan is locked and securely stored

+Fit a tracking device and an alarm to your vehicle

+Invest in good quality locks and lock the coupling head (hitch) into a cover

+Lock the wheels with locking wheel nuts and use a wheel clamp

+Keep valuables elsewhere if possible or out of sight

+Consider security marking

For police advice of caravan security click here

Anyone with any information about the thefts should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime 37/40267/17.