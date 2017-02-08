Police seek help after ram raids in Suffolk including at Hadleigh service station

A spate of burglaries at service stations including one in Hadleigh have sparked an appeal by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after break-ins where a car was driven into the front of business premises in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called at just after midnight to reports of a burglary in progress at a café in London Road, Capel St Mary.

Officers were on the scene quickly but the suspects had fled, having forced their way into the building, where cash was stolen.

A second burglary was reported to police at just after 2am at the service station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh.

It is understood that a vehicle was driven into the building to gain entry and cigarettes and cash were stolen.

Suspects are described as being two men who were wearing balaclavas, heavy coats and gloves.

The third incident took place at around 2.45am at a service station in Church Street, Woolpit. Suspects drove a vehicle into the premises and stole cigarettes, alcohol and a cash till.

The suspects are described as two men, one who was wearing grey jogging trousers with three white stripes, a blue jacket, a green body warmer, face covering and gloves.

The other man is reported to have been wearing a full-length green jacket and a black face covering.

The vehicle used in both incidents is believed to be a silver hatchback car.

Officers are now investigating possible links between the burglaries and other similar incidents that took place in Essex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time or has any information is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.