Police appeal after vehicle thefts occur in Sudbury

Suffolk Police has called for vigilance and appealed for witnesses following a number of vehicle thefts in Sudbury.

The first incident occurred overnight in Beatty Road, where a Transit van was broken into and a number of power tools stolen.

The second incident took place between 6pm on June 14 and 7.30am on June 15, where a number plate was removed from a Transit van in Mill Lane.

Police have reminded vehicle owners to not leave anything on display in your car and either take all your belongings with you when you leave the car, or lock them out of sight.

They also recommend fitting security devices, such as an electronic immobiliser, a mechanical immobiliser, locking wheel nuts and a vehicle alarm.

Anybody with information about the thefts is asked to call 101. The reference code for the Beatty Road incident is 41937/17 and the reference code for the Mill Lane incident is 41814/17.