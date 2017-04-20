Police appeal after girls go missing from Halstead and Braintree

Police appealing for help in finding teenage girls Amy Phillips and Olivia Nicholls-Barr who are missing from their homes in the Halstead area.

Amy, 15, from Halstead, and Olivia, 14, from Braintree, were reported missing at around 8.30am yesterday, Monday, April 17.

Olivia Nicholls-Barr

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We believe they are both together and police and family are concerned for their welfare.”

Amy is 5ft 2ins and was last wearing a black hooded top with white stripes, black leggings and white trainers.

Olivia is 5ft 5ins and was last wearing blue skinny jeans, a black Nike tracksuit top and grey trainers.

They have links to the Braintree area and Ipswich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree police station on 101.