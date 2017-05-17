Police appeal after driver approaches teenage girls

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident where a male driver approached teenage girls and asked for telephone numbers, alongside reports of dangerous driving near the Glebe Estate in Braintree.

Police were called at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 16, to reports of a white BMW with tinted windows driving dangerously in the Queens Road, Wingate Close, Coldnailhurst Avenue, and Crown Lane areas.

It was also reported the driver was approaching teenage girls and asking for their phone numbers.

The driver is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s.

The vehicle failed-to-stop for officers and was later found abandoned in Warne Avenue.

Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team are investigating a number of similar incidents offences that may be linked and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Andy Crow at Braintree Police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.