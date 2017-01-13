Police appeal after 91-year-old man goes missing in Suffolk

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 91-year-old man from Wrentham.

Clifford Wood was last seen at his home in the village at 5.15pm yesterday evening, Thursday 12 January.

Mr Wood’s disappearance is considered to be pout of character and he is vulnerable due to his age and health, and police are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with white hair. He wears glasses and uses hearing aids.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Wood, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Halesworth Police Station on 101.