There are plans for a major re-ordering and extension scheme St Andrew’s Church, the oldest building in Great Cornard, to provide first rate facilities.

The plans would enable the church to be available for use by the wider community.

The ambitious project will be launched at the church service at 10am on Sunday.

Plans will be on display and there will be a chance to ask questions and air your views to the vicar, church wardens and Parochial Church Council.