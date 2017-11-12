Plans for 41 new homes in Elmsett win outline approval despite parish council objections

Plans to build 41 homes in Elmsett have been given the go ahead.

The scheme – approved by Babergh District Council’s planning committee – will see land near Hadleigh Road developed, despite objections from the parish council.

“We are clearly disappointed,” said parish council chairman Alan Newman. “That being said, it wasn’t really a surprise to us.”

The parish council considered the plans to be an overdevelopment of the village, with narrow roads sited as a real concern.

“We thought the road infrastructure was not up to the standards that should go with that type of development,” said Mr Newman.

The council was disappointed that no objections were lodged by the county council’s highways department, which failed to identify that the additional homes would lead to increased volumes of traffic.

Safety issues over a number of near collissions were also highlighted.

Council members criticised that, apart from them, no other authority had surveyed the road involved in the plans.

Highways bosses did, however, recommend that, should the development go ahead, Hadleigh Road would need to be widened to accommodate the development.

They also advised that ‘passing places’ should be installed for drivers in Ipswich Road and Flowton Road.

Of the 41 homes, 15 will be affordable housing, which will go some way to meeting the district-wide target.

Villagers raised concerns that Elmsett Primary School could be impacted by the development, although the parish council was satisfied that sufficient funding would be provided by Suffolk County Council.

Residents also wanted to see an upgrade in fibre optic broadband.

The parish council took into account further plans in the pipeline to provide a holistic view of surrounding projects, including the Maltings development and a scheme in Whatfield Road.