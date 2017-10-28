Plan to redevelop old Belle Vue swimming pool site in Sudbury moves forward

The viability of a plan to redevelop the old swimming pool site at Belle Vue Park will be investigated, after Babergh District Council provisionally gave the plan the go-ahead.

The plan hopes to regenerate the swimming pool site and a small parcel of land which is currently part of Belle Vue Park, but it does not include Belle Vue House.

Work on developing a comprehensive proposal for the site is underway, following consideration by the district council cabinet earlier this month, and is expected to be brought before the full council in early 2018.

The council says further details are commercially confidential at this time.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “It’s exciting to see some positive proposals for Sudbury coming before Cabinet.

“The future of Belle Vue House and this important gateway site has been uncertain for longer than any of us would have liked, and while we are not in a position to share further details on this yet, it is great to see progress is being made.

“Now we have given officers the ‘green light’ on this, we know things will start moving at a rapid pace over the next few weeks, so we will be able to bring a final proposal early next year.”