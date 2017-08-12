PICTURES: Vintage vehicles help celebrate Newton Green Golf Club’s 110th anniversary

Have your say

Vintage cars and other prized vehicles proved a big hit when Newton Green Golf Club celebrated its 110th birthday at the weekend.

Organisers of the event invited members and guests to bring along their vehicles for an afternoon car show, and were in for a big surprise.

Historic Vehicle Day to celebrate 110th anniversary of Newton Green Golf Club. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“The variety of the vehicles came as a surprise to us, as did how rare some of them were,” said Ben Tawell, the club’s manager

“Between 100 and 150 people came to the event and were able to see a range of 30 vehicles dating back to 1903, which combined were worth millions of pounds.

“It was a superb afternoon and a great way to celebrate our club’s birthday.”

The car show also marked the start of the club’s annual Jonathan Lambert Festival.

Historic Vehicle Day to celebrate 110th anniversary of Newton Green Golf Club. Pictured: Beverley Walker with her 1962 Ford Consul 315 Classic PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Festival sees six days of competitions leading to the main Salver event this Saturday, when all club members can take part.

Highlights in the car show included a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, worth around £1.5 million, a Porsche tractor, and a Ford Model TT.

The oldest car was a 1903 V.C.C Oldsmobile. Also on display was a 1934 Austin taxi which has been used to transport not only local people but also, on occasion, royalty and Winston Churchill.

Golfer Di Cunningham won £50 as the person who guessed closest to its current mileage of 522,523.

Historic Vehicle Day to celebrate 110th anniversary of Newton Green Golf Club. Pictured: Mick Elsey with his 1986 601 Deluxe Trabant PICTURE: Mecha Morton

