PICTURES: Thousands join the fun at Sudbury’s Party in the Park

A few short-lived showers were not enough to put off thousands of people from flocking to Party in the Park in Sudbury last weekend.

Around 3,500 people attended, enjoying a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with activities and events for children.

SUDBURY Sudbury Party in the Park 2017 Gavin Davey Magician with Jess Preston and Rhapsody Lee 11 Picture Mark Westley

More than 40 stalls were set up by local organisations and businesses, including The Porch Project, and North Street stores The Pantry and Health Foods for You.

Town centre manager and events co-ordinator Ami Birrell said Sudbury was lucky to escape the rain pouring down in neighbouring towns. “It was another great success,” she said. “Despite the weather, we had a really great turnout on the day and some great feedback.

“It was great to welcome some new stalls and entertainment. The bands finished the day off perfectly and had the crowd up on their feet until the very end,” she added.

The day started at 11am with a march to Belle Vue Park by the Pheonix Community Marchers.

SUDBURY Sudbury Party in the Park 2017 Stowmarket Boys Brigade Centenary Band Picture Mark Westley

During the day, there were arena performances, including Just Jay Dance, a dance group which stepped in at the last minute.

Face painting and Disney princess characters were popular with children. Bands played until 9pm and were well-received by the audience.

SUDBURY Sudbury Party in the Park 2017 Gladiators Amber-Marie 11 and Braydon 9 Daniels from Great Yeldon Picture Mark Westley

SUDBURY Sudbury Party in the Park 2017 Phoenix Marchers Picture Mark Westley