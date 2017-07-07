PICTURES: Thousands flock to Clare’s Party in the Park

Blue skies and sunshine brought out thousands of people for Clare’s Party in the Park – held in Clare Castle Country Park on Saturday.

Organisers estimated that more than 7,500 people came along to the annual event, now in its second year, making it a big success.

Visitors enjoy the vintage car displays at Party in the Park at Clare Country Park Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Christina Glover said: “We had great weather and that makes a big difference when you are holding an event like this – and literally thousands came.

“There really was something for everyone to enjoy, young and old.”

Run by Clare Community Association, the event featured 63 stalls, donkey rides, wood carving, Morris dancing, displays of vintage cars and vehicles, lots of traditional crafts, birds of prey, a hog roast and a beer tent.

There was also live music from two bands, The Drive In’s and Jerimiah Marques and The Blue Aces.

The dog show proved popular, with 35 dogs entered by their owners.

Displays were held in the main arena, with 14 organisations from the town taking part.

Christina added: “All in all, it was a great day out for all the family.”

The association is staging another event in the park. Its Pumpkins in the Park event is on October 28. It also has a fair, with lots of Christmas gifts, in St Peter and St Paul’s Church on November 24 and 25.

Visitors enjoy Party in the Park at Clare Country Park Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Thaxted Morris Dancers entertain visitors to Party in the Park at Clare Country Park Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography