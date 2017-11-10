PICTURES: Sweet success for Hadleigh’s annual craft and food fair

More than 500 people poured into Hadleigh’s Guildhall on Sunday to sample the delights of one of the most popular food and gift events in the town’s calendar.

Hadleigh Craft and Food Fair is held each year by the Hadleigh Market Feoffment Charity, which raises money for the upkeep of the historic Guildhall complex and town hall in Market Place.

HADLEIGH The Town Hall,Guildhall Complex, Market Place, Hadleigh Hadleigh Craft and Food Fair organised by Hadleigh Market Feoffment charity. Angela Wiltshire Town Cllr charity Bake stall Picture Mark Westley

It is a major fundraising event for the charity, which this year raised £2,000 from the one-day event.

Charity booking clerk Judith Brown said: “It went very well. We were delighted to have raised £2,000.

“With a building such as this, we need funding in order to keep up to date with repairs and maintenance.

“The Hadleigh Market Feoffment Charity organises this event each year to raise money for the up keep of the building,” she added.

HADLEIGH The Town Hall,Guildhall Complex, Market Place, Hadleigh Hadleigh Craft and Food Fair organised by Hadleigh Market Feoffment charity. Molly Leach aged 12 Elmsett and Yum Yum Tree Fudge stall owner Adrian Turner Picture Mark Westley

Approximately 50 stallholders set up stalls to sell their wares, including jewellery-makers, knitters, greetings card makers and crafters who used colourful stained glass to make gifts.

Food makers were situated in a separate hall where visitors were able to buy cakes, sweets and canapes.

“We had a woman selling Indian food and there was a stall with a food caterer who was serving canapes for people to try,” said Mrs Brown.

“We also had refreshments in the dining hall where our volunteers were serving light lunches throughout the day.”

HADLEIGH The Town Hall,Guildhall Complex, Market Place, Hadleigh Hadleigh Craft and Food Fair organised by Hadleigh Market Feoffment charity. Yvette Beveley from Little Clacton with her cake jars. Picture Mark Westley

Other crafts on offer for visitors included items made by wood turning, pictures and photographic prints, greetings cards, decorative jars, cosmetics and textiles, with crafters coming from all over Suffolk, as well as from the Hadleigh area.