PICTURES: Suffolk’s young readers receive awards from Summer Reading Challenge

Children who took part in a summer reading initiative run by Suffolk Libraries have received their well-earned medals and certificates.

A total of 44 libraries across Suffolk took part in this year’s summer reading challenge.

Great Cornard, Suffolk. Great Cornard Library Summer Reading Challenge awards presentation. Pictured from left Marlie-Rai Bodi, Amillie Bodi, Odin Bodi and Chloe Jeggo. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Figures show that this year was one of the most successful in Suffolk, with 8,230 children signing up to take part, say organisers.

Krystal Vittles, Suffolk Libraries development manager and children’s lead, said: “We’re delighted that this year’s reading challenge has been so popular yet again, and it’s all down to the enthusiasm and hard work of our staff and volunteers.

“It’s always great to see libraries buzzing with children, and the reading challenge is one of the most important campaigns for our library service.”

Taking place during the summer holidays, the theme for this year’s challenge was Animal Agents, with libraries getting on board with a range of animal-related reading and craft activities.

Great Cornard, Suffolk. Great Cornard Library Summer Reading Challenge awards presentation. Pictured are Heather Welch, County Cllr. Peter Beer and Fiona Lock with the winning children. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

All children who completed the challenge and read six books were invited to ceremonies, where they were presented with a medal and certificate.

Children attending libraries in Clare, Long Melford, Lavenham and Great Cornard received their prizes this week.

Glemsford Library’s ceremony takes place tomorrow at 4pm and includes two dogs from the Norfolk and Essex police dog unit demonstrating their skills. There will also be the chance to meet a giant Newfoundland dog.

Hadleigh Library’s presentation takes place on September 23 at 10am.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Library Summer Reading Challenge awards presentation. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE