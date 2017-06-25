PICTURES: Sudbury school’s annual Science Fair is a big hit

Schoolchildren watched in awe as experiments involving dancing flames and giant exploding bubbles took place this week.

They were part of the 19th annual science fair at Thomas Gainsborough School on Tuesday and Wednesday, when more than 600 primary school children were invited along to the Great Cornard secondary school.

Thomas Gainsborough School Science Fair Pictured: Making Slime PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Science teachers conducted a number of demonstrations, as did visitors from organisations such as Otley College, Colchester Zoo, Suez Recycling, Philips Avent, Sound Research Laboratories, Suffolk Police and an NHS dental health team.

TGS science technician Kate Hancock said: “Colchester Zoo staff brought along animal poo and moulds of animal footprints. The children were fascinated, as you can imagine, by the poo. It was to identify animals from one end to the other.

“Children were wowed by big flames and giant bubbles.”

Thomas Gainsborough School Science Fair Pictured: Flame testing and writing PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Thomas Gainsborough School Science Fair Pictured: Colchester Zoo PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Thomas Gainsborough School Science Fair Pictured: DNA: Sam Barnes (From Glemsford school), Emily Hurst (Year 7 at TG - helping out) and Teacher of Science Natalie Reed PICTURE: Mecha Morton