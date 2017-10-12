PICTURES: Sudbury model railway exhibition hits the right tracks

Delight and awe were seen on the faces of visitors to Sudbury Model Railway Club’s 37th annual exhibition on Saturday.

Featuring 17 working layouts on display in St Peter’s on Market Hill, the show was well attended, according to club chairman Derek Reeve.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Model Railway Exhibition at St Peter's Church. Pictured are Cabh�n Steele and Ann-Marie Steele. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

“We have been running this exhibition every year for many years and you end up building up a loyal and regular following who come to see us every year and really appreciate what our members are doing,” said Mr Reeve.

“We are a nice, friendly club and it has a great atmosphere.

“This year, it was nicely attended and we got lots of thanks afterwards. I think we have a reputation for putting on a quality show.”

Club members, who meet in Little Cornard Village Hall every Friday at 7pm, have attended 20 exhibitions this year all over the country.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Model Railway Exhibition at St Peter's Church. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

In turn, model railway club members from Halstead, Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Ely, Chelmsford, Brent Eleigh, St Neots and Luton attend exhibitions put on by the Sudbury club to show layouts they have built.

Mr Reeve said visitors are captivated by the club members’ model railway layouts and enjoy chatting to them about their work.

“It’s a great hobby and we all help one another out,” he added.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Model Railway Exhibition at St Peter's Church. Pictured is Pat French with the Chelmsford's model railway club model track called That Dam Railway. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY