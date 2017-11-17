PICTURES: Sudbury honours war heroes on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people took part in Remembrance Day parades and church services in towns and villages in, and around, Sudbury on Sunday.

On Market Hill in Sudbury, a parade – led by The Colchester Pipes and Drums – started from the town hall at 2pm, before making its way to St Gregory’s Church, where a service was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the British and American war memorials close by.

Remembrance Day Parade - Sudbury PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Following this, the parade marched back to Market Hill where a salute was taken outside the town hall.

Taking part were members of the Royal British Legion, Army and Air Force cadets, the police, personnel from RAF Mildenhall and other local groups and representatives.

The Royal British Legion held a parade along Bures Road in Great Cornard, led by a piper, a drummer and the Phoenix Group. A salute was taken at the Old Post Office and finished at St Andrew’s Church.

Following the service, the congregation gathered around the war memorial and wreaths were laid after the Last Post was played at 11am, after which the parade made its way back to the Stephenson Centre for refreshments courtesy of Great Cornard Parish Council.

Remembrance Sunday began in Nayland with a service at the village war memorial, which was attended by a large crowd.

Wreaths were laid by legion chairman John Partridge, parish council chairman Mary George, Luke Metson, of Nayland Fire Service, primary school pupils Alex Walder and Honey Reagan, and Anne Turner, of Boxted Airfield Historical Group. The standard bearer was Kathy Hunt.

The congregation moved into St James’ Church for the main service, which was conducted by the Rev Valri Armstrong, who was assisted by David Pryor.

Nayland and Wiston fatalities from the two world wars were listed by Mark Shirley, while legion president Ken Willingale read the lesson. Nayland Primary School’s community choir also took part.

Earlier in the day, Mr Pryor led a short service at St Mary’s Church in Wiston, where wreaths were laid by Gerald Knox and parish councillor Martyn Booth.

On Armistice Day, 35 villagers gathered at the war memorial to observe a two-minute silence.

Remembrance Day services were also held in Lavenham and in St Mary’s Church, Glemsford.

