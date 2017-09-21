PICTURES: Sudbury celebrates history and culture on Heritage Open Day

Sudbury celebrated its history and culture earlier this month, as venues across the town threw open their doors for the annual Heritage Open Day.

Art, music and exhibitions were all on show last Saturday as Sudbury played its part in England’s largest annual heritage festival, which saw thousands of events take place across the country.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Heritage Open Day 2017. Members of Belchamp Morris dance outside St Peter's Church. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

At St Peter’s on Market Hill, the Big Busk featured a wealth of performers, with festivities kicking off in the morning with dancing from members of the Belchamp Morris Men.

This was followed by live music by the likes of The Bijoux Toots, Pick Yer Feet Up and Flaming Llamas, while a pop-up café was provided by local social enterprise The Bridge Project.

Peter Gray, chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s, hailed the strong turnout for the event and the wide range of different age groups who attended.

“The day went very well,” he said. “There was a lovely atmosphere.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Heritage Open Day 2017. Pictured are Valerie Herbert and David Burnett on the Sudbury Hertiage centre's preview of the new Anthony Wheeler room. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“Some people stayed all day. Everyone was there for the same reason, to have fun, and that’s exactly what I want to see at St Peter’s in the future.”

Elsewhere, Sudbury mayor Sarah Page hosted a tea party in the mayor’s parlour at the town hall, with proceeds going to her chosen charities from the sales of homemade cakes and teas.

The history of Thomas Gainsborough was also celebrated, with tours of Buzzard’s Hall, the 17th century home of his uncle, while his namesake Gainsborough’s House staged a number of workshops during the day.