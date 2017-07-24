PICTURES: Students unearth relics of history in Foxearth archaeology project

High school students helped to unearth a breadth of buried artifacts in Foxearth last week, as part of an initiative to encourage more young people to make the jump to university.

The Access Cambridge Archaeology (ACA) outreach unit, funded by the University of Cambridge, led pupils from Thomas Gainsborough School, Samuel Ward Academy and Ormiston Sudbury Academy on excavations at Foxearth Hall Barn, with the goal of helping them to make new discoveries and develop their skills and confidence.

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools Pictured: Tara Whitehead (Samuel Ward) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The digs uncovered animal bones, pottery and other items which are thought to date back to the Saxon, Norman and medieval eras, as well as more recent finds, such as evidence of a former Foxearth brewery.

Emily Ryley, the Administrator for ACA, told the Free Press: “Foxearth has a very long history, so we were quite keen to see if we could add to this knowledge.

“It’s been really great to get the Saxon and Norman finds, which are quite rare.

“The students were not at all familiar with archaeology, but they have done really well. It’s a big physical challenge.

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools Pictured: Ethan Richardson (Ormiston School), Thomas Mitchell (Ormiston School), David Sorrell (Stour Valley Community Archaeological Group), Tilly Wilson (Ormiston School) and Tara Whitehead (Samuel Ward) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

They are working with people they have not met before, but they have really bonded and they have gelled together well as a team and got a lot out of it.”

She said the pupils will also carry out written work which will be graded by ACA, and she hopes the feedback and the skills they have acquired will inspire them to go into higher education.

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools Pictured: Ethan Richardson (Ormiston School), Thomas Mitchell (Ormiston School) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools Pictured: Thomas Mitchell and Ethan Richardson (Both Ormiston School) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Access Cambridge Archaeological outreach unit were digging in Foxearth with local schools Pictured: A hand crafted nail and some pig bones were amongst the finds PICTURE: Mecha Morton