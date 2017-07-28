PICTURES: Smile Festival in Sudbury delivers special tribute to Arran Tosh

The first ever Smile Festival in Sudbury in honour of teenager Arran Tosh has been hailed as a “huge success”, with hundreds out in force on Saturday for a day of live music.

A wide variety of performers took to the stage at the AFC Sudbury grounds, including several acts who had been friends of Arran, who died from a brain tumour, aged just 13, in 2014.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Smile Music Festival in memory of Arran Tosh, who died of a brain tumour in 2014 aged 1 3 at AFC Sudbury Ground. Pictured are organisers Abbie Tosh and James Price. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

His sister Abbie, who organised the festival, having been inspired by Arran’s enthusiasm for music, described it as “a special day”.

“It was fantastic. Everyone had a really good time. We wanted people to come and have a good time and we achieved that,” she said.

“Everyone was out in full force and, by the end, everyone was wearing the ‘Smile’ T-shirts and the ‘Smile’ banners were everywhere, so it was really special.

“It has been a bit overwhelming, because Arran was always excited to go to music festivals, and now he’s got one in his memory.”

She said the team was still in the process of adding up the amount raised, with proceeds going to the Smile of Arran Trust, but explained the main goal was to raise awareness, and that anything raised would be a bonus.

She added that the festival’s success had provided a strong platform to make it an annual event.

