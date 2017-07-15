PICTURES: Popular music festival is a best seller for Bures

The 21st Bures Music Festival will go down as one of the best, say organisers, with tickets sold out before a musical note was played.

Organiser Marsha Moore said the online box office had to be closed because five-day passes and tickets for Saturday’s event, as well as camping passes, had all been bought ahead of the five-day event.

Bures Music Festival, Face Furniture on the stage.

Thousands of people attended the festival, which featured bands, groups and soloists playing jazz, blues, rock and choral music, as well as a competition for young musicians.

Marsha said: “The feedback has been brilliant. Dozens of people from the village volunteered.”

Bures Music Festival, Wooden Playing playing live.