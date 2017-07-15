PICTURES: Popular music festival is a best seller for Bures

The 21st Bures Music Festival will go down as one of the best, say organisers, with tickets sold out before a musical note was played.
Organiser Marsha Moore said the online box office had to be closed because five-day passes and tickets for Saturday’s event, as well as camping passes, had all been bought ahead of the five-day event.
Thousands of people attended the festival, which featured bands, groups and soloists playing jazz, blues, rock and choral music, as well as a competition for young musicians.
Marsha said: “The feedback has been brilliant. Dozens of people from the village volunteered.”