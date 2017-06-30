PICTURES: Pipers lead the way for Sudbury Armed Forces parade

Crowds gathered to watch veterans, serving personnel and cadets take part in a parade to mark Armed Forces Day in Sudbury on Saturday.

Armed Forces Week is an annual event commemorating the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces, culminating in Armed Forces Day. Sudbury Town Hall flew the Armed Forces Day flag for the week.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Armed Forces Day 2017 - a small parade for veterans, serving personnel and cadets led by the Royal British Legion Parade Marshal, Pipers and Standards marched off from the bottom of Market Hill to the Town Hall. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Sudbury Royal British Legion chairman Stuart Hume said: “It was a fantastic day. About 100 people took part in the parade.

“It started off at the bottom of Market Hill and the parade was led by Royal British Legion parade marshal David Beck.

“The Colchester Pipe and Drums led the parade to the town hall.”

As well as ex-servicemen and women, members of the Royal Air Forces’ Association and the town’s Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps joined the parade.

Mayor Sarah Page praised the armed forces in a speech and the Rev Canon Cheryl Collins said prayers. The parade marshal dismissed the parade.

Mr Hume added: “The whole event went very well and I think it was appreciated by everyone.”

The Royal British Legion is staging a parade on July 4 from the USAF memorial outside St Gregory’s Church in Sudbury, starting at 9am.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Armed Forces Day 2017 - a small parade for veterans, serving personnel and cadets led by the Royal British Legion Parade Marshal, Pipers and Standards marched off from the bottom of Market Hill to the Town Hall. Pictured is Sudbury Town Mayor Sarah Page. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

