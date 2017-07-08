PICTURES: Nayland’s first Fun Run a big success

It was already sold out in June – and the first Nayland Fun Run was a huge hit with crowds on Sunday.

Organised by Nayland Community Council member Luke Rumbelow, the village’s first fun run attracted 600 runners, who left lots of positive feedback.

First Nayland 10K Fun Run PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Luke, a graphic designer, said he was delighted at the number of runners who took part.

“We launched in March and had a great response, but we had to limit the numbers. Now we know how it went, next year we will be able to make it bigger and better.

“We had 600 runners, with 400 in the 10km run, 100 in the 5km run, and the rest in the 3km run. There were lots of families with toddlers who took part.

“The route is 99 per cent off road and, because of that, we got some great feedback from people who enjoyed running through the countryside. Also, I think our route was challenging in terms of not being flat.”

First Nayland 10K Fun Run PICTURE: Mecha Morton

A total of £5,000 was raised from the event, which started at finished at Nayland Village Hall.

Money will be split between Colchester Hospitals Charity Cancer Centre and Nayland Community Council. “I was really chuffed with everything,” added Luke.

First Nayland 10K Fun Run PICTURE: Mecha Morton

First Nayland 10K Fun Run PICTURE: Mecha Morton