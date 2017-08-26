PICTURES: Melford Crank-Up grows bigger and better

A village fundraiser in Long Melford – showcasing steam engines, tractors and vintage cars and vans – has proved a resounding success for the second year running.

Started by couple Paul Watson and Emma Cranfield, with an organising team of 10 hard-working volunteers, the Melford Crank Up raises money for local organisations.

Long Melford Crank-Up Pictured: Gordon McPherson (Owner of the land) with organisers Paul Watson and Emma Cranfield PICTURE: Mecha Morton

This year, it raised more than £700 for three charities – Sudbury First Responders, the Sudbury-based first aid event cover organisation Gryphon First Aid Unit and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Organisers secured a new venue – Stafford Park in Liston – for this year’s expanded event to cope with the 22 stationary engines, two steam engines, 12 tractors and 20 vintage cars and vans on display.

Mr Watson said: “It was a lot bigger and better this year. A lot more people came and it went really well. We will definitely be going ahead with it again next year.”

The inaugural event was held after the Big Rally at Melford Hall – where Paul and Emma helped as wardens – had to be cancelled last year because of heavy rain.

They set up their own smaller event, asking people for a donation on entry in aid of charity, which they did again this year. Mr Watson added: “We invited the sun to come along and luckily it made an appearance. We got the best weather of the week.”

Long Melford Crank-Up Pictured: Stuart Poole with his 1937 Austin 10 Cambridge which he had had for only 10 days PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Long Melford Crank-Up Pictured: Bailey (9) and Rosanne (5) Jacobs PICTURE: Mecha Morton

