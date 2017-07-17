PICTURES: ‘Massively successful’ Long Melford Street Fair attracts crowd of 15,000

More than 140 stalls ran the length of Long Melford last week for the village’s popular street fair, with organisers estimating that around 15,000 people attended.

With two stages at either end of the main road featuring live music from local bands, the event also had a fun fair, entertainment area and street performers.

Stalls stretched as far as the eye could see – on both sides of the main road – and featured crafts, gifts, plants and food and drink, with some stallholders travelling as far as north Yorkshire to take part.

Stuart Poole, who organised the event with a team of four, and a band of volunteers who helped on day, said there was a selection of eastern European food on offer, as well as Mexican and Cantonese.

He said: “It ran very well and worked brilliantly. We had lots of praise on the discussion forums about how well it went. It was massively successful.

“We don’t know yet how much we have raised. It costs a lot to put on the event, but whatever profit we make will go to Long Melford Football Club to repair the roof, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind appeal, and Melford Country Park.”

This is the second year the volunteer group has run the event. Mr Poole said more volunteers are needed next year.

