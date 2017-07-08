PICTURES: Long Melford Vintage Rally hits top gear for 34th year

The Farm Machinery Preservation Society held its annual rally in the grounds of Melford Hall in Long Melford last weekend.

The two-day event had around 5,500 visitors coming from as far afield as Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, as well as from nearby towns and villages.

The 39th Long Melford Vintage Rally. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Society chairman Bill Preston said the event was well-attended and a relief after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to wet weather in the days leading up to the rally.

He said: “It was as good it gets this year. We had great weather, with sunshine and blue skies.

“The rain killed it for us last year. It wasn’t the rain on the day, it was the rain before the event which left the field full of water.”

This year’s rally was sunshine all the way as visitors enjoyed viewing vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, steam engines and tractors.

More than 140 tractors were on display to commemorate the 100th year of Fordson and Ford tractors, with many local exhibitors driving them to the rally.

Ten trophies were given out for the best rally exhibits by Lady Hyde Parker of Melford Hall.

