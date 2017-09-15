PICTURES: Lavenham heads back in time for Open Gardens day

Visitors stepped back in time to admire the serenity and peacefulness of large gardens in the heart of Lavenham on Sunday.

Owners of five homes in the village, which is renowned for its ancient timbered medieval properties, threw open their garden gates to welcome around 300 paying visitors.

As a result, a total of £1,700 was raised for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Organiser Neil Warden said he was hopeful the event could be held again next year.

“I think it went extremely well,” he said. “We were very lucky with the weather as it didn’t rain until the end at 5pm, although it was a bit cool and blustery.

“We are very fortunate in Lavenham to have such lovely gardens, and the general feeling is that it went very well.”

Mr Warden and his wife Lindsay opened their own garden at The Manor, dressing up in Tudor costumes representing the period in which the house was built, 1530.

Also open were Lavenham Hall, The Grove, The Priory and Blaize House.

Mr Warden explained that Lavenham’s Hidden Gardens event, held earlier this year, raises money for the village.

“This was something separate to the open gardens and was specifically to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care,” he said.

