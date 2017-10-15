PICTURES: Hundreds join Sudbury Memory Walk in aid of dementia charities

More than 250 people took part in the Sudbury Memory Walk on Saturday, starting and finishing at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

This year’s event was in aid of the Hadleigh Ansell Memory Cafe, in Market Place, and the Cafe at the Bridge – also known as Decaf – in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury.

Pictured are Adrian, Jake and Paula Davey.

Participants took part in a half-mile walk, or walked longer distances of one, three or five miles along The Valley Trail.

Organised by South Suffolk Leisure, with its community partners including Hadleigh Dementia Action Alliance, the event has so far raised £2,000.

Organiser Lisa Dagnall said: “It was a fantastic day. We had 270 people register to walk and 253 people who did walk.

“We had 100 more walkers than last year, which we were very pleased about.

Pictured are Ernie Norman, Clare Gillibrand and Ella Gillibrand.

“We think we have raised more than £2,000, but there may be more to come in.”

This year’s sponsored walk to raise awareness of dementia was held in memory of Kate Thatcher, from Church Road, Bulmer, who developed vascular dementia in 2014.

Her son and carer, Jerry, set up the event to bring people together, with particular emphasis on carers of people with dementia.

The event received £309 from county councillor Jack Owen’s locality budget to promote the walk.

Pictured are Tracey Loynds, Sue Ayres and Jack Owen, Sudbury Town and county Cllr with staff from Colne View Care Home.

