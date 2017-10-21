PICTURES: High praise for Hartest arts and crafts autumn showcase

The organiser of Hartest’s third arts and crafts market of the year said she was “blown away” by the positive response to the event.

The autumn market, which took place at the Hartest Institute on Saturday, showcased a wide variety of local handmade products, including ceramics, jewellery, textiles, wood and glass, with hundreds of people visiting throughout the day.

Hardest, Suffolk. Hartest Autumn Art and Craft Market. Pictured is Katie Green with her art based on Hares. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Following on from similar markets in the spring and summer, the autumn event followed the theme of ‘Let’s Hygge’, based on the Danish concept of cosiness and wellbeing.

Sarah Rands, event organiser, said: “The response was really overwhelming. We were very busy all day and very well supported.

“We had emails and cards sent to us by members of the public after the event to say how lovely it was. I’m a bit blown away.

“We set a theme for each market so it really gives the artists something to sink their teeth into. They were given a brief and they had great fun with it. They were very excited because it helps inspire different designs and techniques.”

She said the upcoming winter festive market, which takes place on December 9, has already had a lot of interest, but added that they planned to remain at the current venue.

“There’s something very special about the venue,” she said. “Everyone talks about what a great atmosphere it has. It just lends itself to this beautiful creative work.”

