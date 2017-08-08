PICTURES: Hadleigh High School makes prom a night to remember

Hadleigh High School pupils made it a night to remember when they celebrated their end-of-school year prom.

More than 100 students from Year 11 turned out in their best suits and beautiful evening gowns to enjoy the event with their schoolfriends and school staff.

The pupils from the Highlands Road, Hadleigh, school used a wide variety of vehicles as transport for the memorable evening.

Fancy sports cars, quad bikes, motorcycles and even an electric scooter were just some of the modes of transport they organised to take them to Wherstead Park, near Ipswich, venue for the big occasion.

The school set up a spectators’ area for parents and relatives who were able to watch the pupils turn up for the event.

Once inside, the students had photographs taken as keepsakes and enjoyed a sit-down meal, followed by dancing.There was a fun photo booth set up so students could capture their memories of the night.

Every student received a year book, which was given out at the prom and which included photographs taken on previous school trips, including outings to the Ardeche in France and Austria as well as the UK. The book also included pictures and quotes from pupils.

Hadleigh High School Prom 2017. James Wise and Lily Stock.