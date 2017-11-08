PICTURES: Guy Fawkes Trail delights youngsters across Halstead

The sounds of excited children echoed around Halstead Public Gardens in New Street as the town’s annual Guy Fawkes Trail got underway.

More than 100 children took part in the fun annual event which is all about searching the public gardens to find hidden guys.

Guy Fawkes Trail in Halstead Public Gardens. Pictured: Zak Raczi with his Guy Fawkes PICTURE: Mecha Morton

This year, there were 17 different guys dotted around the gardens for groups of youngsters and their families to find.

Linda Hilton, secretary of the Friends of Halstead Public Gardens, said the free event was now in its seventh year.

“It was originally suggested by my daughter, Wendy Pickess, as something for children to enjoy and, this year, it was went very well indeed,” she said.

“In previous years, a lot of different groups have taken part. This year, as well as groups, we noticed more young families taking part, which is good. We also had a steady stream of visitors all day,” she added.

The Guy Fawkes Trail had some interesting looking guys on display, including one dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, complete with red ruby-coloured slippers.

All the guys were kitted out with an ink stamp so the youngsters could stamp a paper card to show hey had successfully found all the guys, with sweets handed out as prizes.

