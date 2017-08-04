PICTURES: Great Henny Fete and Duck Race fits the bill

Have your say

Between 400 and 500 yellow plastic ducks took the plunge into the River Stour on Saturday to be cheered on by spectators watching the Great Henny Duck Race, as part of the village’s annual fete.

The event, which is held in the grounds of the Henny Swan and on the River Stour, is a firm favourite with visitors – and this year was no exception.

Great Henny, Essex. Henny Fete and Duck Race along the River Stour. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fete committee chairman Graham King said: “The fete itself was very busy, hundreds came.”

The wet weather held off to keep visitors mostly dry but the wind caused the race a problem. “It was a bit breezy, which pushed some ducks up-river the wrong way,” added Mr King.

But organisers managed to corral the errant ducks.

The popular children’s area featured hook-a-duck, bean bag throwing, balloon modelling and biscuit decorating.

Great Henny, Essex. Henny Fete and Duck Race along the River Stour. Pictured is John Thurman with Molly in a 1928 Eccles touring caravan. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The weather stayed mostly fine for the day with a few light showers.

Visitors saw more sun than rain and, at 4pm when the event was officially ending, it started raining.

The name of the winner of the duck race is being kept under wraps.

Added Mr King: “The winners would prefer not to have their names mentioned for privacy reasons.”

Great Henny, Essex. Henny Fete and Duck Race along the River Stour. Pictured are Steve White and Barry Hatcher. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The fete is organised on behalf of the parish church, Friends of St Mary’s and the Parish Room.

Great Henny, Essex. Henny Fete and Duck Race along the River Stour. Pictured are Olivia and Oscar Allen. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE