PICTURES: Great Cornard Park Run proves a great guide

Runners took part in an initiative in Great Cornard at the weekend to raise awareness of guides who help visually impaired runners.

Organiser Natalie Jones said she decided to get the taster event set up at Great Cornard Sports Centre in Head Lane after watching guide runners at the London Marathon.

Great Cornard, Suffolk. A 'Visually Impaired/Guide Runner' taster event takes place as part of the Great Cornard Parkrun, to help increase the participation of visually-impaired people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was really impressed at how guides help people who are blind and visually impaired around the London Marathon course,” she said.

“We have around 120 people who meet each week at Great Cornard who run and take part in a 5km event and we thought it would be great to have an event where we could practise being guide runners.

“We don’t have anyone who is visually impaired or blind in our park run group, but, after doing this event, I think it’s raised awareness and given us confidence to be able to do it.”

Around 20 people participated in the taster event, which took place across Saturday morning.

It was the latest in a series of events to encourage people with visual impairments to get involved in park runs around the country, after a nationwide initiative was launched last year by parkrun UK, Sport England and the National Lottery.

For further information, go online and visit www.parkrun.org.uk.

