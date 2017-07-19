PICTURES: Gosfield School celebrates year’s achievements with speech day

Students and members of staff at Gosfield School celebrated their accomplishments for the 2016/17 academic year with their annual end-of-year speech day.

Joined by guest of honour Julie Robinson, the general secretary of the Independent Schools Council, the event saw pupils recognised for their various achievements, as well as the school’s success with the opening of its new nursery a year ago, and the addition of new subjects at A-Level.

The students were also honoured for their sporting successes, including the five medals won during the recent national Independent Schools Association competition, and the Year 7 and 8 girls who won the plate competition at the ISA national football tournament.

Meanwhile, pupils were applauded for their charity fundraising work in support of local, national and international causes, decided upon by the school’s pupil parliament.

Some of the school’s youngsters will be travelling to Kenya this summer to carry out charity work in a rural community.

Principal Dr Sarah Welch said: “Speech day is a chance for us to reflect on all the achievements our pupils have made over the year and how the school has developed.

“We are delighted that our numbers continue to grow and that our young people are flourishing in their academic studies, extra curricular activities and personal development.

“Outdoor learning is something we value highly, and all pupils from reception to Year 9 now take part in Forest School sessions.

“Many of our pupils go on to join the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and our candidates have successfully completed their bronze and silver awards this year.”

