PICTURES: Ferriers Barn mini-festival brings crowds to Bures and raises £3,000

Music and family fun was the order of the day when a Bures charity held a successful mini-festival on Sunday.

The charity, Ferriers Barn Rehabilitation Centre, is a day centre which looks after 20 people with disabilities.

Ferriers Barn Rehabilitation Centre held a mini-festival of music and family activities to raise awareness of its facilities and services. PicturedL Gabby Rivers providing some music PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The festival was the brainchild of Claire Ashby who works at Ferriers Barn as a carer, and who also sang in a band performing on the day, the Flaming Llamas.

Nicola Goodman, administrator of Ferriers Barn said: “Claire thought of the whole thing and was the brains behind it.

“The idea was was to hold a mini music festival and a family fun activity day, to raise awareness of what we do and the services we provide.

“The staff all rallied together and the day was a huge success. We raised £3,000, which is amazing.”

Ferriers Barn Rehabilitation Centre held a mini-festival of music and family activities to raise awareness of its facilities and services. Pictured: Administrator Nicola Goodman helping out at the bar with some of the free beer donated by Colchester brewery PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Organisers estimate around 250 people attended the event and the money raised will go towards replacing windows and repairing the roof of the charity’s building.

Seven bands provided entertainment to the crowds, who also enjoyed a sell-out barbecue and beer donated by Tom Knox from The Colchester Brewery.

Arts and craft co-ordinator Jackie Dixey organised the children’s games, and volunteer Jenny Skeggs and her husband Wally ran the raffle and auction, as well as a football game.

Ferriers Barn Rehabilitation Centre held a mini-festival of music and family activities to raise awareness of its facilities and services. Pictured: Claire Ashby who started this and helped organise the bands PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Ferriers Barn Rehabilitation Centre held a mini-festival of music and family activities to raise awareness of its facilities and services. Pictured: Malcolm Sharp providing some music PICTURE: Mecha Morton

