PICTURES: Duo’s head shave in Brent Eleigh raises £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Alison Pooley and Kerry Head took the plunge on Saturday and got their hair shaved off in aid of charity.

Family, friends and supporters watched as the friends got a close shave at The Cock Inn in Brent Eleigh to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Brent Eleigh, Suffolk. Alison Pooley and Kerry Head are having their head shaved at The Cock Inn in Brent Eleigh, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Alison, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University who lives in Lavenham, agreed to lose her locks after her friend Kerry, a stable yard groom, decided to take part in the charity’s August fundraising campaign.

“Kerry said she was going to do it on her own, but I said I’d do it to support her, which she really appreciated,” said Alison, whose sister, Dawn, died from cancer five years ago at the age 50.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is running a nationwide campaign called Brave the Shave and that’s what we took part in. The charity does a great job. It’s also about raising awareness,” added Alison.

So far, the friends have raised £2,900 in sponsorship – with £500 coming from locals and regulars who contributed to collection boxes at the pub – but expect the figure to exceed £3,000.

“The support has been amazing and we’d like to say thank you to everyone,” said Alison.

* To donate, go online to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/alison-pooley.

