PICTURES: Cyclists saddle up for Women on Wheels charity ride in Sudbury

A charity bike ride proved a success as women and girls geared up for the second event on Sunday.

A total of 128 cyclists took part in Women on Wheels, which started and finished at Acton Village Hall, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Women On Wheels Sudbury 2017 - cycling event in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care. Picture: Mecha Morton

Now in its second year, the event saw cyclists take on five, 20 and 50-mile routes through Acton and the surrounding villages.

Margaret Maybury, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, waved off each set of cyclists.

She said: “Women on Wheels has captured the rising appeal of cycling among women of all ages and abilities and turned this into a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some exercise while, at the same time, raising money for local charities.”

Event organiser Tracey Loynds, chief executive of South Suffolk Leisure, praised the work of everyone involved.

“We have to say a big thank you to all of the amazing volunteers in the planning of this event and on the day,” she said. “We could not do this without them.”

George Chilvers, community fundraiser at St Nicholas Hospice’s Care, said: “As the palliative care provider for Sudbury, it’s so important for us to get support from the town,” he said.

“This event is doing just that.”

