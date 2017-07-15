PICTURES: Crafts showcase in Clare draws thousands as it marks 25th anniversary

Clare Priory Craft Fair celebrated the 25th anniversary of its creation over the weekend, attracting about 8,000 visitors to the two-day crafts showcase.

The 14th century priory and grounds played host to more than 140 exhibitors on 160 stalls on Saturday and Sunday, with visitors getting to see the craft makers create their wares first hand.

Clare Priory Craft Fair.

Craftmakers on show included a blacksmith, a ceramics maker, a glass animal creator, a wood furniture maker and a metal work expert, among others.

Bernard Rushton, from the event’s organising team, told the Free Press: “It went extremely well.

“Obviously, it takes an awful lot to put on an event like this, because there’s a lot of work and all the people involved give their time freely.

“It all comes together on the day, with the spirit of community. People seem to genuinely enjoy it.”

Clare Priory Craft Fair.

Mr Rushton said they had received a large number of positive comments from attendees following the event.

He added that, although they had not yet totalled the amount raised, they believed takings were up 20 per cent year on year, with all proceeds set to go towards various charities and good causes.

The event also featured performances by barbershop singers, Punch and Judy shows and a magician, who entertained youngsters.

Clare Priory Craft Fair.