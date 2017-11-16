PICTURES: Christmas art showcase in Clare is picture perfect

Artists showcased their work at an early festive event in Clare at the weekend.

The Stour Studio Christmas exhibition at Clare Country Park Centre displayed work by artists from the village and the surrounding areas.

Clare, Suffolk. The Stour Studio Christmas Exhibition is showcasing work by local artists. Pictured is artist Ailsa Lyn. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The free event included a variety of art, ranging from landscapes, scenes of the village and wildlife.

“There was a lovely range of work,” said organiser Jan Couling. “It was in a beautiful setting in the park and we thoroughly enjoyed it.

“One of the artists had a lovely scene from the top of the castle.”

A range of mediums were used, including water colours, pastels and acrylics.

Clare, Suffolk. The Stour Studio Christmas Exhibition is showcasing work by local artists. Pictured is local artist Jan Couling. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The artists are not part of an official club but are a group of friends who share a similar passion in their work.

There were also greeting cards on sale featuring a number of local scenes.

The second Christmas exhibition will take place next month on Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 4pm.

“It’s open to everyone to come and view,” added Mrs Couling.

Clare, Suffolk. The Stour Studio Christmas Exhibition is showcasing work by local artists. Pictured are Marilyn and Robert Davey. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Clare is hosting a three-week winter festival this year.

The festival kicks off on the evening of Friday, November 24, with a fair at the Church of St Peter and St Paul.

There will also be a children’s Christmas parade and carol singing, as well as a mini beer festival organised jointly by The Cock Inn, The Globe and Clare Community Association.

Clare’s Christmas lights will be switched on on December 2.

The festival encompasses a variety of events in venues around Clare, and it culminates with a Christmas Market on Market Hill on December 16.