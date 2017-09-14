PICTURES: Chappel Beer Festival brings cheer to more than 10,000 visitors

More than 10,000 people visited the Chappel Beer Festival over the weekend, including beer-lovers from as far afield as Scotland and Australia.

Around 450 different beers were available, along with 40 ciders and perrys, and local wines.

Wakes Colne, Essex. Chappel Beer Festival at the East Anglian Railway Museum. Cathryn Bower a Camera volunteer pulling pints for Colchester Brewery. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Live music, dancers and a selection of hot food stalls were on offer at the event, held at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne.

Run jointly by the Essex branches of Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, and the railway museum, the festival is now in its 31st year.

Organiser Brendan Sothcott said it was estimated that the festival had raised £25,000 for the museum.

He said: “It’s been a good do and we’ve had a lot of great feedback, especially on our Facebook page.

“The number of people coming is about the same as previous years.

“When we started, we only had 25 beers. This year, we had 450 beers; that’s how much it’s grown over the years.”

He said a group of Australians seeing relatives in the area came along to the beer festival for all four days.

Chappel Beer Festival is rated in the top 10 beer festivals in Britain by size, add Mr Sothcott.

