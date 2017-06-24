PICTURES: Cavendish Open Gardens showcase is a scorcher

The shade of trees and woody garden plots were sought after in Cavendish last weekend as its open gardens event proved a scorcher.

As temperatures soared into the 30s, villagers kept their cool with plenty of drinks available for visitors perusing the beautiful open spaces.

Cavendish village Cavendish Open Gardens 20 gardens open and proceeds divided between St Nicholas Hospice Care and Cavendish Community Council. Tim and Vicky Spiers Picture Mark Westley

And the cool shade, offered to visitors in some gardens, was much appreciated in the heat of the day.

Cavendish Open Gardens is held every other year by the village’s community council to raise funds for village facilities.

This year, the £4,000 raised is also going to St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Organiser Anne Parker, who is a member of Cavendish Community Council, said: “We had 25 gardens open to the public this year, which is about the same as the last time.

Cavendish village Cavendish Open Gardens 20 gardens open and proceeds divided between St Nicholas Hospice Care and Cavendish Community Council. Joy Smith Picture Mark Westley

“It was another successful year, but we think that numbers were slightly down on Sunday because of the hot weather. We think that some decided to stay away because of the high temperatures.”

Villagers set up stalls and refreshments, including light lunches, while cream teas were also on offer.

Gardens were open on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. “We like to run it over two days so people can take the time to visit all the gardens,” added Anne.