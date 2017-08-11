PICTURES: Big comeback for Long Melford Country Fair after ten-year break

More than 2,000 people attended the first Country Fair to be held at Melford Hall in Long Melford for ten years.

The Country Fair was brought back to life by the efforts of three friends, Edd Keogh, James Janzen and Andy Piper, who had fond memories of the former annual event when they were young.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Country Fair 2017 pictured is Jamie Davis of 55 Above Vodka and Gin Makers Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

After 18 months in the planning, the all-new Country Fair saw a host of activities including show jumping, dog agility , lots of local food, real ale, ciders and wines, handmade crafts, a speakers tent and children’s rides.

A highlight of the weekend event on August 5 and 6 included Adrian Smith, a former UK strongest man, who amongst other feats, bent six inch nails with his teeth.

Despite poor weather on the Saturday, organisers are pleased with the turnout.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback from people about how pleased they were to see the event resurrected and it went well,” said organiser, Edd Keogh.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Country Fair 2017 pictured is Paul Watson with a Lister D stationary engine. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“There was heavy rain on Saturday, which was a bit of a washout but things picked up on Sunday and people were enjoying themselves.

“It was great to have the festival back again though and we are having a week off before thinking about next year.”

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Country Fair 2017 pictured is Andrew Butcher of tikiheads. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Country Fair 2017 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE