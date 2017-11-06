PICTURES: Basking in the autumn colours with Daws Hall Trust

The reserve, located in Lamarsh, near Bures, staged its Autumn Colours Open Day on October 22, the last open day of the year, with a large collection of maples, nyssas and liquidambers and spindle trees putting on a show for families and garden enthusiasts alike.

Daws Hall Nature Reserve, Henny Road, Lamarsh, Bures Daws Hall Autumn Colours Event - final family open day of 2017. Lucy 4 and Annabelle 8 Ward from Great Waldingfield Picture Mark Westley

A variety of woodland activities were also held, including den building, leaf rubbing, woodland crafts and marshmallow tasting.

Amy Sutcliffe, education officer at Daws Hall, said: “Our open day was very successful and we raised more than £500 for our charitable trust.

“Many of the visitors were keen gardeners and came mainly to view the sanctuary gardens, which have had national recognition in Landscape Magazine this year.”

This event was followed by a successful craft day for youngsters aged three to 12 on October 25.

Attendees took part in team activities and looked at minibeasts, made tree faces and constructed a bug hotel.

To find out more about the Daws Hall Nature Reserve, go to www.dawshallnature.co.uk.

