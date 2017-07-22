PICTURES: Artists showcase creativity at Hartest summer market

Have your say

Ceramics, jewellery, textiles, pencil drawings and lots of craft work went on show at the Hartest summer market last Saturday.

Showcasing handmade products made by artists and artisans from Hartest and the surrounding area, the event raised £150 for the village’s primary school and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Hartest, Suffolk. Hartest art and craft summer market at the Hartest Institute which showcased hand made products from the area, featuring ceramics, jewellery, textiles, wood and glass. Pictured is pencil artist Joanna Last of Little Jo Art. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

As part of the market, which was held at the Hartest Institute, organisers held a fundraising art project to create a butterfly – no bigger than a postcard – from any medium.

The creations were displayed together to create a butterfly wall and, at the end of the event, were auctioned off.

Organiser Sarah Rands said: “Our markets are about promoting local artists and crafts people and creativity.

“We wanted people to get involved and have some fun making colourful butterflies, and help raise some much needed funds.”

There were prizes of art sets for the best entries, including an artist/makers category, and those taking part ranged in age from four to 79.

The next art and craft markets will be held on October 14 and December 9.

