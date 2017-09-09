PICTURES: Annual Cavendish fete is a record breaker

Around 1,500 people helped make the annual Cavendish Fete and Horticultural Show the best yet, with around £3,000 raised for the village.

Held on Saturday, the weather proved a draw as visitors enjoyed the wide range of activities taking place on Cavendish Green.

Cavendish Annual Fete and Horticultural Show PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Cavendish Community Council secretary Peter Walton said: “I believe it’s going to be a record-breaking year for us.

“We had great support from villagers and village groups, organisations, shops and businesses and more people came along. It was a great result.”

Vintage and classic car owners from all over Suffolk belonging to the Suffolk Vehicle Enthusiasts Club put their cars on display for visitors to admire.

Long Melford Silver Band entertained the crowds while children were able to enjoy a number of rides, including the Zippy Dipper on loan from Nayland Parochial Church Council.

The horticultural show proved as popular as ever, with prizes for the best vegetables and flowers.

Part of the marquee was taken up with a colourful display of artwork from local artists.

“The dog show is always a popular event,” added Mr Walton. “It was popular again this year.

“Thanks to the generosity of the village and villagers, and all the hard work by everyone who supported us, it was a very successful fete this year.”

Cavendish Annual Fete and Horticultural Show Pictured: Long Melford Silver Band PICTURE: Mecha Morton

