PICTURE: Stamp Day in Long Melford draws collectors from far and wide

Stamp collectors and dealers from across East Anglia and beyond were drawn to Long Melford on Saturday for the Sudbury and District Philatelic Society Stamp Day.

The event, which is held by the society every two years, took place at the village’s Old School for the first time, with a wide range of stamps, post cards, documents and other elements of postal history on sale.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Sudbury and District Philatelic Society Stamp Day held at Long Melford Old School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Enthusiasts flocked to the event looking to fill the gaps in their collections, while society members displayed sheets from their own collections which caught the eye of even non-collectors.

David Gottesman, secretary of the Sudbury and District Philatelic Society, said: “The event went very well. There was a good turnout and it was a nice venue.

“The whole emphasis was on having a fair with a wide range of dealers which people can buy from. It’s a way for collectors to get together.

“We had some very advanced collectors there. I also spoke to one woman who came up from Clacton who had never been to a stamp fair before. There was a whole range of people.

“Our members all got involved. It helps attract new members and it publicises the hobby. I think it was a success in all respects.”

Refreshments were provided by the Gainsborough Women’s Institute.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Sudbury and District Philatelic Society Stamp Day held at Long Melford Old School. Pictured is Ray Watts, 87, who started collecting stamps at 13. holding a Penny Black stamp from 1841. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

